Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

