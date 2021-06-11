Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

