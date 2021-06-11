Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$14.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.80 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.