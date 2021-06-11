Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -192.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tivity Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.