Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Phreesia in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

NYSE PHR opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

