Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of MAG opened at $23.61 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.