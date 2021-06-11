Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

