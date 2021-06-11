Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

