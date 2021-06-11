Robert W. Baird Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $468.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.83. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

