Truist Securities Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $93.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

