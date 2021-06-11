Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.62 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.