Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.91. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.06 and a 12-month high of C$38.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

