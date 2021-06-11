Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$97.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

