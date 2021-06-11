Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.