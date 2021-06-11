Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Financial Review

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Associated Banc alerts:

75.2% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 7 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.37 $306.77 million $1.86 11.90 Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.87 $28.15 million $3.83 13.89

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 26.17% 6.67% 0.72% Red River Bancshares 28.56% 10.53% 1.14%

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, it provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage, as well as investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; and other banking services, such as online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company operates a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.