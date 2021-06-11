National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.