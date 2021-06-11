United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,840,666 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.
In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen purchased 30,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
