United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,840,666 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen purchased 30,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.