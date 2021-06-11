CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CORR stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

