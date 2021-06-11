British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.78). British Land shares last traded at GBX 507.20 ($6.63), with a volume of 1,811,881 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

Get British Land alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.