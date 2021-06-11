Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.77.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.