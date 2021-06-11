Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.77.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
