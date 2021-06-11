Brokers Issue Forecasts for UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniCredit in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

