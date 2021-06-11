FY2021 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

