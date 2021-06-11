FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

