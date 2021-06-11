Andrew Agg Acquires 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($191.27).

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Agg bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($206.78).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £32.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 916.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

NG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

