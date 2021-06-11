H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

