Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

