Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to “Buy”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

