Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Buy

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

