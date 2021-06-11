HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

