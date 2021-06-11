Head to Head Review: The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and The North West’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05% The North West N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and The North West’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.14 $850.20 million $3.24 6.43 The North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than The North West.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies and The North West, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56 The North West 0 4 0 0 2.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. The North West has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given The North West’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The North West is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats The North West on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its International operations include 27 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 12 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 5 Quickstop convenience stores; 8 Riteway food markets; and 1 Cash and Carry store. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

