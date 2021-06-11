Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

