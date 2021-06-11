AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.18.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

