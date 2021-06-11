New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDU. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 931.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

