Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.31 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

