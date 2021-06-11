Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

