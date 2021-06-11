Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.05. Gaia shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 94,031 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.
The company has a market cap of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
