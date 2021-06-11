Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.05. Gaia shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 94,031 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

The company has a market cap of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

