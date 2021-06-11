Traders Purchase Large Volume of REV Group Put Options (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,050 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,714% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.00 on Friday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

