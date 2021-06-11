Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.87.

LUN stock opened at C$13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

