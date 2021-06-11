Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Essent Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Essent Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.