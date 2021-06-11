Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.10” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KCO. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

KCO stock opened at €12.49 ($14.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.45. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of €12.13 ($14.27).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

