KeyCorp Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

