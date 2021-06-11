Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $553.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $432.89 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.