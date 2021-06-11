Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

