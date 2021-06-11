Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Purchases 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).
Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,457 ($45.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,285.06. The firm has a market cap of £80.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.02. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
