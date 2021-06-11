Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Purchases 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,457 ($45.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,285.06. The firm has a market cap of £80.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.02. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

