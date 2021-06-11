Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,957% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

