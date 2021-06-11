Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.33.

TCW opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$673.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

