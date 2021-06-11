Evercore Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.24.

SU stock opened at C$30.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.56. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.53.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

