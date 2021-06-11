TD Securities Raises WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -130.67.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

