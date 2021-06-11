Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($8.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.29.

PD opened at C$45.06 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.20 and a one year high of C$48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

