Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head to Head Survey

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Triangle Petroleum and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.28 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -14.77

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

